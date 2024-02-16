Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.840-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.37. 1,036,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,065. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.25.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

