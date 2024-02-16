Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.78. 108,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 681,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

HOUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The firm has a market cap of $820.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 362,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 191,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 1,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 357,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 330,106 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

