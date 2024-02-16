AON (NYSE:AON) Given New $326.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $306.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AON from $342.00 to $325.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.36.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $314.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AON will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 20,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,420,445.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,690,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in AON in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

