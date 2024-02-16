Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $187.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.23 and its 200-day moving average is $150.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $189.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.