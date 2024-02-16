Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) PT Lowered to $223.00 at B. Riley

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $232.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $7.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.53. The company had a trading volume of 248,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,760. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.34. Arch Resources has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 27.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,051,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Stories

