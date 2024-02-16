Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $157.01 and last traded at $157.01. 88,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 297,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.67.

The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.53 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.18 EPS.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCH. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Arch Resources

In related news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.33, for a total transaction of $25,504.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,570.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $2,410,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arch Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,262,000 after purchasing an additional 247,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,575,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,052 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,343,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,639,000 after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Trading Down 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

