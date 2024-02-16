Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 278 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Arista Networks Stock Performance
ANET stock opened at $266.66 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET
Institutional Trading of Arista Networks
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Arista Networks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Cisco Systems stock: Income investors buy the dip
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Arista Networks stock soars past big tech rival Cisco
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Bitcoin’s soaring rally lifts several crypto-stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.