Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 278 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.81, for a total value of $73,895.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET stock opened at $266.66 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.55. The company has a market capitalization of $83.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

