Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AWI traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $105.82. 21,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,992. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $106.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on AWI

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 184.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after purchasing an additional 517,699 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.