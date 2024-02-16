Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Short Interest Update

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the January 15th total of 5,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 840,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.06. 149,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,059. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $53.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

