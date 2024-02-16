Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Trading Down 1.9%

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.35 and last traded at $46.87. 102,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 673,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Arvinas by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,251,000 after buying an additional 19,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Arvinas by 743.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

