AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW) Short Interest Update

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile stock. Skaana Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,837 shares during the period. AST SpaceMobile accounts for 0.5% of Skaana Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Skaana Management L.P.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 5.7 %

ASTSW traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,560. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

