Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) fell 1.6% during trading on Wednesday. The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.12. 37,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 798,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ATXS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Astria Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Astria Therapeutics

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,832,700.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 740,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $4,588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392,371 shares in the company, valued at $14,832,700.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

