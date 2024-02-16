ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.11.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 18.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

