ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Down 18.6% in January

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATI Physical Therapy by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares during the period.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.16. 526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

