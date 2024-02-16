Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 118.35% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Atmus Filtration Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.100-2.350 EPS.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ATMU traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 148,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,897. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATMU. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $22,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,505,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 726,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $14,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,296.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 600,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

