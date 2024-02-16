ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 158,714 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 74,357 shares.The stock last traded at $36.04 and had previously closed at $36.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

ATN International Stock Performance

ATN International Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ATN International by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in ATN International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATN International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to retail and business customers worldwide. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. It offers mobile, data, and voice services; handsets and accessories; high-speed broadband, voice, video, and fixed services, as well as fiber broadband and managed IT services; wholesale roaming, site maintenance, and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities; and information technology services, such as network, application, infrastructure, and hosting services.

