AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. AtriCure traded as low as $29.68 and last traded at $32.17. Approximately 220,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 524,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.21.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,766,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $170,100,000 after acquiring an additional 76,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,914,792 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $193,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,501 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AtriCure by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,209,989 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $158,445,000 after acquiring an additional 86,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 17.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $188,171,000 after acquiring an additional 427,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AtriCure by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

