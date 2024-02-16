AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 615,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,868 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,106,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

