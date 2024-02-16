Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Avantor updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.960-1.040 EPS.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.21. 574,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,288,712. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the first quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

