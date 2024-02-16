Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2024

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVYFree Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AVY

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $208.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $208.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.