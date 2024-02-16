Aviva PLC Buys 15,896 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 351,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,896 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $30,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,134,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.64 and a 200 day moving average of $89.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

