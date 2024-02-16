Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,688 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.09% of Sun Life Financial worth $26,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth $34,000. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.53 and a 1-year high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.581 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

