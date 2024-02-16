Aviva PLC Has $25.67 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Aviva PLC raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $25,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Harris Associates L P grew its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after buying an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after buying an additional 148,971 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,824,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,175,000 after buying an additional 294,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,726,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $94.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $81.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.