Aviva PLC Sells 23,705 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 360,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,705 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $30,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,086,000 after buying an additional 69,009 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,266,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,590,000 after acquiring an additional 249,185 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $101.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.1137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.59%.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

