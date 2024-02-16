Aviva PLC Sells 67,807 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,807 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $547,079,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,878.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,314,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,904 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 2.1 %

Fiserv stock opened at $147.99 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.39.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.04.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

