Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.20% of Axon Enterprise worth $29,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON opened at $272.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.89 and a beta of 0.90. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $274.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.81 and a 200-day moving average of $224.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $247.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 2,729 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.79, for a total value of $629,825.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,841,229.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

