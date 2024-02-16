B. Riley Increases Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Price Target to $10.50

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Universal Electronics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Electronics

NASDAQ UEIC traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 26,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,301. The firm has a market cap of $116.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

In other Universal Electronics news, major shareholder Toro 18 Holdings Llc bought 42,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $317,923.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,464,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,012,844.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,625 shares of company stock valued at $547,625. 8.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Universal Electronics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 32.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.