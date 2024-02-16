B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.68% from the company’s previous close.
ATEX stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.54. 100,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,678. Anterix has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.17 million, a PE ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 0.61.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 447.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anterix will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Anterix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anterix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
