B. Riley Weighs in on CoreCard Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.
CoreCard Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of CCRD stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.38.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
