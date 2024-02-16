B. Riley Weighs in on CoreCard Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CCRD)

CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of CoreCard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for CoreCard’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CoreCard’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get CoreCard alerts:

CoreCard Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of CCRD stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. CoreCard has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreCard

CoreCard Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRD. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CoreCard in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCard by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of CoreCard by 1,778.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of CoreCard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.