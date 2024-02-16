Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Backblaze Trading Up 11.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $342.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.06. Backblaze has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46.

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,999.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,477 shares of company stock valued at $626,113. Company insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 132,263 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 50.6% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 537,565 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 0.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 208,759 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 2.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

