Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 81,598 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $45,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.35. The stock had a trading volume of 934,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,243,911. The stock has a market cap of $123.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.