Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 3,124,376 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 244.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124,376 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 7.87% of Sprout Social worth $219,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sprout Social by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Sprout Social by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 46,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Sprout Social by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,563,000 after purchasing an additional 154,369 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.32. 125,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.54.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprout Social

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. Company insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.