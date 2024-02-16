Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $180.74 Million Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $180,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 41.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 22.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Credicorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

Shares of NYSE BAP traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.43. 132,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,730. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $116.42 and a 12 month high of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

