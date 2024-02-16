Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $37.90 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 361,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $37,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,187,000 after acquiring an additional 103,934 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,874,000 after acquiring an additional 134,839 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after acquiring an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,271,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,458 shares of company stock worth $6,374,992. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $108.10. 140,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,036. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 62.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

