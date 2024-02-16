Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $78.37 Million Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,593,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 319,147 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $78,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 67.4% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 20,816,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after buying an additional 8,381,232 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 201.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 108,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 72,311 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,593,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,558 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 598,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 97.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 50,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

ITUB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,592,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,039,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITUB shares. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

