Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 111,623 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $65,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,327,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,186 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $160.69. 781,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,857,705. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

