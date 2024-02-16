Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,876,250 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.38% of NovoCure worth $110,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NovoCure by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 280.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,787,000 after buying an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NovoCure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $572,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.71.

NovoCure Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.27. The stock had a trading volume of 176,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.43. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

