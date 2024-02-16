Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 23,367 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.92% of AeroVironment worth $85,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at $463,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $688,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after purchasing an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AeroVironment by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.40. 34,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,948. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.38. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.55 and a 1 year high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.35. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.91 million. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

