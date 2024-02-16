Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 25,797 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,051,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 6.18% of Warby Parker worth $79,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Warby Parker by 1,434.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Warby Parker by 16.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 10,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $132,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 over the last quarter. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Warby Parker stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $14.53. 233,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,171. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

