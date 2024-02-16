Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 631,786 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,204,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631,786 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.18% of Sana Biotechnology worth $39,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,127,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,663,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,470,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,215,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 369,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Nelsen bought 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SANA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.63. 979,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,640,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.25. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $9.15.

Sana Biotechnology Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

