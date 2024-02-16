Baillie Gifford & Co. Takes $188.89 Million Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,548,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,891,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.09% of Howard Hughes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $70,507.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anthony Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $70,507.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $54,607.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,332 shares in the company, valued at $691,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 241,985 shares of company stock worth $17,793,478 and sold 2,608 shares worth $215,112. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHH stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 31,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,150. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.47.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Howard Hughes

About Howard Hughes

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.