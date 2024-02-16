Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,345,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,096 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Snap were worth $92,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Snap by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after buying an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,325,000 after buying an additional 245,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares in the company, valued at $6,735,279.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $179,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 487,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,735,279.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,730 shares of company stock worth $3,486,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $11.06. 15,189,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,847,211. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

