Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,050,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,230 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.64% of HashiCorp worth $160,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in HashiCorp by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HashiCorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in HashiCorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in HashiCorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 131,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HashiCorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $5,002,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,611.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,034 shares of company stock worth $18,249,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HCP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.17. 231,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 37.01% and a negative return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

