Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,839,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $53,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. KBC Group NV bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,114,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,957,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,951,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,597. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.27 and a beta of 1.07.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

