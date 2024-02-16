Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.90 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1,552.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,267,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888,617 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 1.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,154,396 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 23.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,983,000 after acquiring an additional 527,872 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 970.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,813,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,425 shares during the period. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 50.2% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,781,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 595,421 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

