Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $5.22 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,034 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $4,052,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,277.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,245,045 shares of company stock valued at $25,635,461. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.