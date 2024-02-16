Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,659 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 111.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 128,375 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 67,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,206 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,663 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $370.78 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.36 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Palo Alto Networks

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.