Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,954 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $3,906,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $4,240,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $10,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 5,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $98,856.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 327,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,640.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $2,023,395.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,225,299.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,140,213 shares of company stock worth $32,484,960. Company insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Confluent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.