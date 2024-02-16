Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,296 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TAP. HSBC began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, CFO Tracey Joubert sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $167,285.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,679.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE TAP opened at $62.06 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.75.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.