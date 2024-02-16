Barclays Boosts AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $100.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $90.66 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $94.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.56, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

